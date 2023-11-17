Commerce Bank Has $303,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

DASH stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $95.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,422,548. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

