Commerce Bank Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.