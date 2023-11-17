Commerce Bank Has $331,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 395,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

