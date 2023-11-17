Commerce Bank Has $387,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

