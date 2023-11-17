Commerce Bank Has $395,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,100,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $785,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

NYSE TFX opened at $213.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

