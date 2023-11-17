Commerce Bank Has $424,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,513 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

