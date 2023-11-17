Commerce Bank Invests $319,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 245,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

