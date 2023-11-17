Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

