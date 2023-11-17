Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

