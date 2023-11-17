Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

