Commerce Bank Sells 2,465 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

