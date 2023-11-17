Commerce Bank Sells 284 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.