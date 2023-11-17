Commerce Bank Sells 4,706 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

