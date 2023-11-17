Commerce Bank Sells 484 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CFG stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

