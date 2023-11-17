Commerce Bank Takes $335,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $30.74 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

