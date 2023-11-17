Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

