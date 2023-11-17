Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,149 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Down 2.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.