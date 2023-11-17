Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 6,211 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

