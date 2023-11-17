Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 907 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Saia by 185.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 269,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $411.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.