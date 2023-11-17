Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 132,592 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

