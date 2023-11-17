Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.87 and a twelve month high of $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $251.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

