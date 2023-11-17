Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HP were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

