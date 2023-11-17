Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 110 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 32,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $405.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

