Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,986 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.