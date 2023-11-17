Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.28% of Northwest Natural worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

