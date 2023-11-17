Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.