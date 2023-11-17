Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.