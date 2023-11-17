Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

