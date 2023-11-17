Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AFG stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $144.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

