Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.03 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hillenbrand Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Hillenbrand Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hillenbrand
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hillenbrand
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.