Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.05 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 5.1 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $267.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

