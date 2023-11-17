Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.39 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

