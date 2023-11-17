Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $68.55 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.