Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.46 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Get Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.