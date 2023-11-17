Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.55 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 200,950 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,979 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,744.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

