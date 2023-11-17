Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.