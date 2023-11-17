Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

KBR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

