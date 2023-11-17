Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

