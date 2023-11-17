Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 483,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,890,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.