Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 471.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $209.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.89 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

