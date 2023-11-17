Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 801,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 256,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

