Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

