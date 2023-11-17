Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

