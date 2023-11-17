Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.4 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.