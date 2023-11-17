Comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) & Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.71% 3.42% 1.31% Evogene -943.25% -68.84% -41.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evogene 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. Evogene has a consensus target price of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 456.41%. Given Evogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evogene is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Evogene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Evogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.71 $18.78 million $0.18 63.11 Evogene $1.67 million 16.04 -$26.64 million ($0.55) -1.18

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Evogene. Evogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Evogene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment deals with the development and commercialization of integrated products that combine three complementary components biotechnological events, germplasm and seed treatments in order to increase crop productivity and create value for customers. The Crop Protection segment develops and produces adjuvants, insecticides and fungicides. The Crop Nutrition segment focuses on the development, production and commercialization of inoculants that allow the biological fixation of nitrogen in the crops and of fertilizers including bio fertilizers and micro granulated fertilizers that increases the productivity and yield of the crops. The company was founded on November 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

