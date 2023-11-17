Comparing Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howden Joinery Group and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sleep Number 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.59, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Sleep Number has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.31%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number 0.23% -1.05% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Sleep Number’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number $2.11 billion 0.11 $36.61 million $0.20 53.35

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

