Comparing National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 17.57% 5.24% 0.92% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Western Life Group and Brighthouse Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $655.19 million 2.66 $101.14 million $33.68 14.24 Brighthouse Financial $4.05 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

National Western Life Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brighthouse Financial.

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. National Western Life Group pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Western Life Group and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Brighthouse Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.