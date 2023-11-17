Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.93. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.94 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

