Contrasting Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.61% 0.61% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $24,798.11 billion 0.00 $3.25 billion $5.84 4.77 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

