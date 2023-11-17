Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.99. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

